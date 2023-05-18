‘Bun Bang Fai Festival’ or the Rocket Festival in northeastern region of Thailand

The ancient rain-praying tradition known as the Bun Bang Fai Festival, or the Rocket Festival, is deeply rooted in the local agrarian culture. This vibrant celebration holds significant popularity in the Northeastern region of Thailand, encompassing provinces such as Yasothon, Roi Et, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Maha Sarakham, Sisaket, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, and Amnat Charoen, as well as select provinces in the North.







In particular, the province of Yasothon traditionally organizes the Rocket Festival, which spans across the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the second weekend in May.

This year, the festival will take place from May 19th to May 21st, 2023.

More details: https://www.thailandnow.in.th/event/bun-bang-fai-festival/ (PRD)















