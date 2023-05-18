Over 7 billion baht seized from major online gambling and money laundering network

National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat has revealed that assets and cash amounting to more than 7 billion baht have been seized from a major online gambling and money laundering network believed to be linked to a suspect known only as “Inspector Sua.”

The confiscated assets include a 64-hectare golf course located in Kanchanaburi province, a durian plantation spanning over 48 hectares in Chanthaburi province, coastal land plots on Kood, Thalu, Samui, and Phuket islands, a penthouse situated in Bangkok’s Ramintra area, 760 million baht in deposits across 236 bank accounts, 33 million baht in cash, 100 million baht in digital currency, and 15 luxury cars.







According to Pol Gen Damrongsak, a total of 57 suspects have been arrested as part of the crackdown on this illegal network. 19 other individuals associated with the network have fled abroad.

Providing further details, Pol Col Wiwat Chitsophakul, Superintendent of the 3rd Subdivision of the Crime Suppression Division, revealed that the network has established 61 front companies since 2016. Seven of them were engaged in illegal online gambling and developing gambling software.







Upon investigating the books of these companies, the police discovered that although they reported no profits, their accumulated assets amounted to approximately seven billion baht.

The authorities said they remain committed to combating illicit activities and will continue their efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in online gambling and money laundering. (NNT)















