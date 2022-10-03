Ping River in Chiang Mai exceeds critical level

The Ping River exceeded its critical level and the governor of the Northern Province ordered local officials to be prepared to help flood victims.

The Ping River was 4.00-4.10 meters deep and overflowed to some central parts of Chiang Mai this morning. The levels exceeded its safe threshold by nearly 60 centimeters. Vast areas in the heart of the province by the river were inundated including the Pa Phrao Nok community and Charoen Prathet Road. Some locations were more than one meter under water and floodwater was rising.







Officials hurriedly stacked up sandbags along both sides of the Ping River in Muang district while persistent rain was raising its level in upstream districts. The Meng Rai Bridge was temporary closed for workers to remove weeds and branches from its pillars to protect its structure and facilitate the flow.

The Chiang Mai municipality office deployed loudspeaker trucks to warn people living in low-lying areas including the Pa Phrao community to move valuables to safe places. (TNA)









































