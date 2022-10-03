Thai PM discusses flood responses and assistance for victims with provincial governors

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha resumed his duties as the prime minister by convening provincial governors in a video conference at the Ministry of Interior to discuss flood responses and assistance for victims.

Tomorrow he will visit affected people in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.







The conference marked the resumption of Gen Prayut’s work as the prime minister after the Constitutional Court had suspended him from the prime ministerial roles pending its ruling on his tenure in office.

Tomorrow (Oct 4) the prime minister will visit flood victims in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani. To pave the way for his trip, he postponed the next cabinet meeting from tomorrow to Oct 5. (TNA)






































