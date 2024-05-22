Flags at half-mast in Thailand for President Raisi

Thailand has announced that government agencies and state enterprises will fly their flags at half-mast for three days to honor the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The observance, as directed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, will take place on May 23-24 and May 27, acknowledging the intermission on May 25 due to the Visaka Bucha public holiday.







The helicopter carrying President Raisi and several senior officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, crashed on Sunday afternoon in a remote mountainous region, resulting in their deaths. President Raisi was 63 years old.

In response to this tragic event, the Thai government has extended its deepest condolences to Iran, honoring the longstanding relationship between the two nations, which spans over 400 years. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing Thailand’s solidarity with Iran during this challenging period and reaffirming the deep diplomatic ties that connect the two countries. (NNT)





































