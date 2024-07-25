Constitutional Court schedules ruling on PM’s removal petition for Aug 14

August will be a crucial month for Thai politics. Following the Constitutional Court’s scheduled ruling on the dissolution of the Move Forward Party on August 7, the latest development is that on July 24, the Court set August 14 as the date to read its ruling on the petition to remove the Prime Minister.







The Constitutional Court has scheduled a ruling on whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s ministerial status will be terminated. This case concerns the nomination of Pichit Chuenban for appointment as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, despite knowing or should have known that Pichit lacked qualifications or had characteristics prohibited by the constitution.

If the parties wish to submit a closing statement, they must do so in writing by Wednesday, July 31. The Constitutional Court has set Wednesday, August 14, at 9.30 AM for oral statements, consultation, and voting. The ruling will be read at 3 PM on the same day. (TNA)





































