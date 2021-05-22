Thailand’s third wave most in crowded communities, markets, prisons, construction camps

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, headed by Prime Minister approved the extension of a nationwide state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus pandemic for another two months through the end of July, according to spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. They included 951 new cases in prisons while daily new fatalities amounted to 32.







The total COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 123,066 and the death toll was at 735.

Thailand is battling the third wave of outbreak, which started in early April. It has spread to crowded communities, markets, prisons and construction camps.







In Bangkok’s Laksi district, infection of COVID-19’s Indian variant was confirmed today in the cluster of construction workers’ camp.

Health workers were deployed to contain the disease there and the district office has prepared to inoculate residents in seven communities, surrounding the construction worker camp. The vaccination is set to start next week. (TNA)























