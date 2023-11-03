UNESCO announces ‘Chiang Rai-Suphanburi’ as new creative cities of the world

The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has recently declared “Chiang Rai” as a City of Design and “Suphanburi” as a City of Music for the year 2023.

These two Thai cities were chosen among 55 cities worldwide as members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).







Sermsak Pongpanit, the Minister of Culture, said that it is a significant achievement for Thailand to have two cities, Chiang Rai and Suphanburi, recognized by UNESCO as creative cities. Chiang Rai is acknowledged for its excellence in design, while Suphanburi is celebrated for its musical contributions.

The 55 creative cities have been acknowledged for their leadership in enhancing cultural access, fostering creativity, and implementing innovative urban development plans with a focus on their citizens.







These newly appointed cities will be invited to participate in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network meeting in 2024, scheduled to take place from July 1to July 5 in Braga, Portugal, under the theme “Bringing Youth to the Table for the Next Decade.”

Sermsak further elaborated on Thailand’s previous achievements within the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Thailand has seen five cities joining this network in the past, including Phuket, designated as a City of Gastronomy in 2015; Chiang Mai, recognized for its crafts and folk art in 2017; Bangkok, acknowledged for its design in 2019; Sukhothai, designated for crafts and folk art in 2019; and Phetchaburi, celebrated as a City of Gastronomy in 2021.

These recognitions have increased the visibility of these cities on a global scale and have encouraged cultural exchange, learning, and a rise in tourism. (TNA)



























