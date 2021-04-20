Regulator orders network expansion to support working from home in Thailand

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry have instructed telecom operators to oversee the quality of their network bandwidth to support more users working from home.







NBTC acting secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul said mobile and internet service providers have to ensure the availability of an internet signal to support people working from home and field hospitals following a fresh wave of infections.







He said communication is important during crisis and service providers must scale capacity as well as maintain and repair equipment to ensure networks are continuously available.



Meanwhile, DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn said the ministry had directed National Telecom (NT) to support the installation of WiFi and IP Phone systems as well as CCTV cameras at field hospitals catering to Covid-19 patients. The installation of such equipment was made at 11 field hospitals countrywide from April 17-18. (NNT)









