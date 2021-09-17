Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension FAQs (Updated)

The ‘Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension’ programme enables fully vaccinated international travellers to reduce the mandatory stay in Phuket from 14 to 7 days, after which another 7 nights can be spent in any of the extension areas in Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay), Phang-Nga (Khao Lak or Ko Yao), or Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao).







Preparing for Travel

Q: What do foreign travellers planning to visit under the Phuket Sandbox programme need to know/do before they travel?

They should make sure they have covered all the necessary requirements and have all the required documentation. This includes:

A passport with at least 6 months validity.

Have been in countries/territories approved by Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for 21 days or more.

Been fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO). Those who have recovered from COVID-19 also need to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travel.

Have booked and purchased return air travel.

Have booked and paid for accommodation for no less than 14 nights that includes at least 7 nights in Phuket at a SHA Plus hotel. (More FAQs on hotel bookings in more than 1 area are available in the ‘During Your Stay’ section.)

Have booked and paid for RT-PCR tests that cover the whole duration of stay in Thailand via www.thailandpsas.com.

Have purchased medical insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least US$100,000. TAT recommends that travellers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation. The policy should also cover the whole duration that travellers are planning to stay in Thailand.

Have tested negative for COVID-19 with a laboratory result by an RT-PCR method no longer than 72 hours before travel.

Q: What countries/territories am I allowed to travel to Thailand from?

A: Here’s the list. (The Infographics below)

Q: If I am a Thai national or foreign resident of Thailand who is returning from overseas, do I need to have been in a CCSA-approved country for 21 days or more?

A: No, it is not necessary to be in a CCSA-approved country for 21 days or more, as long as you are travelling from an approved country. However, in the last 21 days before your travel date to Thailand, you must not be travelling to or staying in country outside of the CCSA-approved list.

Q: What airlines are operating direct flights to Phuket?

A: Currently, Cathay Pacific, HK Express, El Al Israel Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways International (THAI) are operating direct international flights to Phuket.

Please check flight schedules on the respective airlines’ websites.







Q: Can I travel to Phuket on an indirect international flight, transiting via a domestic flight at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport?

A: No. Currently, all travellers must travel on direct international flights to Phuket only. However, transiting via Bangkok maybe possible in the near future as Thailand gradually reopens more pilot destinations to fully vaccinated international travellers.

Q: If I am travelling with a child under the age of 18, does he/she need to be fully vaccinated?

A: Travellers under 18 years of age are not required to be vaccinated if travelling with fully vaccinated parents or guardians, but must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PCR method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date.









Applying for the Sandbox and the 7+7 Extension programme

Q: How can I apply for the programme?

A: Providing that you meet all the above points in the ‘Preparing for Travel’ section, you can go to https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/ to apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE).

Q: If I want to stay 7 nights in Phuket and another 7 nights in the extension area/s, do I need to apply for two COEs?

A: No. You only need to apply for one COE as long as you have all the required documentation.





Q: Do I have to book the extension route to the extension area prior to travelling to Thailand?

A: Yes. As your visit to the extension area is an extension of the Phuket Sandbox, the COE application process and necessary requirements/arrangements/documentation required will be on the basis that you are visiting both Phuket and the extension area.

For Ko Samui specifically, you will need to book and pay in advance for your air travel on Bangkok Airways’ Phuket-Samui flight. Visit: www.bangkokair.com for more information regarding this special route.

Q: Will I be notified of the application result?

A: Yes, if you have provided a valid email when you register.

Q: Do I need to apply for a visa?

A: Yes, if required.



Day of Travel

Q: Do I need to bring all the documentation that was required for the COE with me?

A: Yes, you need to print out all documentation, which must be in English.

Q: Will I have to undergo exit screening at my point of departure?

A: Yes. You also need to be able to present all the required documentation upon request during the flight check-in.

Please note that failing to comply with your respective airline’s guidelines can result in denied boarding.







Arrival in Phuket

Q: What is the procedure after disembarking from my flight?

A: Upon arrival at Phuket International Airport, all travellers are subject to health screening, including a COVID-19 nasal swab RT-PCR testing, and Immigration procedures. Children under 6 years of age will receive a COVID-19 saliva RT-PCR testing.

See the “7-Step Flow at Phuket International Airport” or “7 Steps 7 Countdown”.

Travellers must download and install an alert application, as well as set the application on at all times for the whole duration in Thailand.







Q: After I clear health control and Immigration, do I need to proceed directly to my hotel?

A: Yes. You will need to go straight to your hotel where you must wait for the test result.

Q: Can I stop enroute to the hotel for any reason?

A: No, this is not permitted.

Q: Can I take public transportation for the airport-hotel transfer?

A: No. The transfer is prearranged.

Q: How long will I have to wait for my test result?

A: The result will be available within the first day of your arrival.

Q: How do I count the days?

A: If you arrive during 00.01-18.00 Hrs., the day is Day 1. If you arrive during 18.01-00.00 Hrs., the day after is Day 1.









During Your Stay (Phuket Sandbox)

Q: If I test negative, can I travel freely around Phuket?

A: Yes, you can go anywhere you want within Phuket, BUT you must strictly follow the DMHTTA precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.

Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with two or more people.

Q: What tours and excursions, transportation, and restaurants should I use while in Phuket?

A: It is recommended that you use SHA Plus operators for tours and transportation and SHA Plus restaurants for dining although this is not compulsory.

A choice of SHA Plus restaurants, transportation providers and tour agencies can be viewed here.



Q: Can I rent a vehicle while in Phuket?

A: Yes, you can. Again, it is recommended that you use a SHA Plus rental car service although this is not compulsory.

Q: Why do I have to stay at a SHA Plus hotel or use a SHA Plus service?

A: It is for your added safety, as SHA Plus certification indicates hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and tour services who meet the safety measures to control COVID-19, and also that at least 70% of their workforce has been fully vaccinated.

Q: Can my friend/family member who is already in Phuket join me at my hotel?

A: Yes, providing the guest follows all the rules stipulated for Thais and expats in Thailand.





Q: Must I stay the full 14 nights at 1 SHA Plus hotel in Phuket?

A: You can stay the 14 nights at the same hotel, or after staying the first 7 nights at 1 hotel, you can then move to another SHA Plus hotel/s for the rest of your stay. Whatever your choice, it must all be prepaid. A decision to move hotels cannot be made on the spot.

Q: Can I stay at a SHA Plus hotel in Phuket for less than 14 nights; for example, only 5 nights, and then leave Phuket for another country?

A: Yes. However, you must leave Phuket immediately on an international flight to another country.

Q: Does this mean that, likewise, after 5 nights in Phuket, I can travel to other Thai destinations?

A: No, this is not permitted. You must leave Thailand immediately. If you want to visit other Thai destinations, you need to first complete a 14-night stay in Phuket.







During Your Stay (Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension)

Q: What is the procedure after I have finished my 7 nights in Phuket and am ready to continue onto my extension area?

A: You must obtain a ‘Transfer Form’ issued by your hotel in Phuket indicating that you have stayed in Phuket for 7 nights, which you will need to show together with the negative results of their 2 COVID-19 tests (conducted on Day 0 and Day 6-7 in Phuket) upon entering your extension area.

Q: Where specifically can I extend my Phuket Sandbox 7+7 stay?

A: The extension programme is based on approved areas, and it is these areas which you are welcome to visit. These are Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai and Railay in Krabi; Khao Lak and Ko Yao in Phang-Nga, and Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao in Surat Thani.









Q: Do I have to stay at a SHA Plus hotel in my extension area?

A: Yes. It is for your added safety, as the SHA Plus certification indicates a hotel meets the safety measures to control COVID-19, and also that at least 70% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated.

Q: While in my extension area, must I stay the full 7 nights at one SHA Plus hotel?

A: You can stay at more than 1 hotel, but all hotels you stay at must be SHA Plus properties, and your accommodation must be pre-booked and prepaid for in advance. A decision to move hotels cannot be made on the spot.

For Phang-Nga specifically, you are welcome to stay at more than 1 hotel in one specific extension area; for example, you can stay in more than 1 hotel in Khao Lak, or on Ko Yao. However, you cannot combine your stay between Khao Lak and Ko Yao for your added health and safety.



Q: What is the arrangement for a transfer from Phuket to my extension area?

A: Your transfer to your extension area, by boat, car, or plane must be reserved in advance, and is available only via approved routes as follows:

Krabi (Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay) can be reached by SHA Plus boat and ferry services from the approved piers (Ao Po, Chalong, Rassada, and Wisit Panwa).

Phang-Nga (Khao Lak) can be reached by SHA Plus car transfer services from Phuket direct to the SHA Plus hotels.

Phang-Nga (Ko Yao Noi or Ko Yao Yai) can be reached via SHA Plus boat and ferry services from the approved piers (Ao Po and Ao Po Grand Marina) to two approved piers on Ko Yao Yai (Chonglat and Ban Laem Yai) and to an approved pier on Ko Yao Noi (Manoh).

Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao) can be reached via Bangkok Airways’ direct domestic flight on the Phuket-Ko Samui route.







Q: Can I stay in Phuket less than 7 nights, then move to my extension area for the remaining nights to complete 14 nights as required?

A: No, this is not permitted. You must stay in Phuket for 7 nights first before you can spend another 7 nights in your extension area.

Q: Can I stay in Phuket 7 nights, then combine my extension stay in Ko Phi Phi, Krabi for 4 nights and in Khao Lak, Phang-Nga, or Ko Samui, Surat Thani for the remaining 3 nights?

A: No, this is not permitted. You must choose only one extension area to stay for 7 nights, which must be booked and paid for when you apply for the COE.







Q: Can I choose to stay in any areas in either Krabi, Phang-Nga, or Surat Thani?

A: No, this is not permitted. For your health and safety, you are welcome to spend another 7 nights in any of these approved extension areas: Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay in Krabi; Khao Lak or Ko Yao in Phang-Nga, and Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao in Surat Thani.

Q: Can I stay at my extension area less than 7 nights; for example, only 5 nights, and then leave my extension area for another country?

A: Yes. However, you must leave Thailand immediately on an international flight to another country.

If your extension area is in Krabi or Phang-Nga, you must proceed directly to Phuket International Airport on the day of departure. At the point of entry back into Phuket, you will need to show a plane ticket or other proof of your international travel from Phuket.







If your extension area is in Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao), you can either choose to return to Phuket for your direct international departure flight, or leave directly from Samui Airport on Bangkok Airways’ direct Samui-Singapore flight, or transit via Bangkok on the specific Samui-Bangkok flight.

Again, your air travel arrangement must be pre-booked and prepaid for in advance. A decision to reroute your air travels cannot be made on the spot.









Q: Can I stay at my extension area less than 7 nights; for example, only 5 nights, and then return to Phuket to complete my 14-night stay and continue my travel to other Thai destinations?

A: Yes. However, upon returning to Phuket, you must make sure that you meet all entry requirements, which can include having a negative result for your most recent COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours before your travel date. For example, if your second test in Phuket is on Day 7, after which you spend Day 8-12 in Khao Lak, your test result will be more than 72 hours before your return to Phuket.

Q: Can I travel freely around my extension area during my extended 7-night stay?

A: You can go anywhere you want within any of these approved extension areas: Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, or Railay in Krabi; Khao Lak in Phang-Nga, and Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao in Surat Thani.

However, specifically for Ko Yao in Phang-Nga, your extension stay will limit to the facilities of your SHA Plus hotel. But you can also enjoy facilities at other SHA Plus hotels on both Ko Yao Noi and Ko Yao Yai, and it is recommended that you use SHA Plus transportation for your transfers.



Q: What tours and excursions, transportation, and restaurants should I use while in my extension area?

A: It is recommended that you use SHA Plus operators for tours and transportation and SHA Plus restaurants for dining although this is not compulsory.

Q: Can I rent a vehicle while in my extension area?

A: Yes, you can. Again, it is recommended that you use a SHA Plus rental car service although this is not compulsory.

Specifically for Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao, it is recommended that you use a health and safety certified transport service. Vehicle rental is not permitted.





Q: Can my friend/family member who is already in my extension area join me at my hotel?

A: Yes, they can. However, they must have also strictly followed the requirements for entering the respective provinces.

During Your Stay (Phuket Cruise Excursions & Shore Trips)

Q: Can I take cruise excursions and shore trips during my stay in Phuket?

A: Yes. But it is recommended that you use SHA Plus operators for cruise excursions or shore trips.

For your added health and safety, Phuket excursions by sea can be enjoyed by using SHA Plus boat and ferry services from the approved piers (Ao Po, Chalong, Rassada, and Wisit Panwa).

Meanwhile, Phuket cruising and yachting excursions can be enjoyed by using SHA Plus cruise and yacht services from the approved piers (Yacht Haven Marina, Ao Po Grand Marina, Phuket Boat Lagoon, Royal Phuket Marina, and Chalong Pier)







COVID-19 Testing

Q: Must a COVID-19 test be prepaid?

A: All required testing must be pre-booked and prepaid through www.thailandpsas.com; the number of tests depends on the duration of your stay.

Q: How many more tests must I do during my stay if I only stay in Phuket?

A: If your stay is less than 14 nights, you are required to take additional RT-PCR tests on Day 6-7 and/or on Day 12-13, depending on the duration of stay.

If your stay is more than 14 nights, you are required to take 2 more RT-PCR tests on Day 6-7 and Day 12-13.

As long as all 3 test results are negative, after a 14-night period in Phuket, you will be able to freely travel domestically within Thailand.







Q: How many more tests must I do if I combine my stay between Phuket and an extension area?

A: You are required to take 3 COVID-19 tests by the RT-PCR method during your 14-stay under the Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension programme. These include the first test on Day 0 or upon your arrival in Phuket, the second test on Day 6-7 in Phuket before leaving for the extension area, and the third test on Day 12-13 in your selected extension area.

As long as all test results are negative, after a 7-night period in Phuket plus a 7-night period in the extension area, you will be able to freely travel domestically within Thailand.

Q: Where can I get an RT-PCR test done?

A: –









Krabi Swab Centres

Ko Phi Phi Swab Centres: Phi Phi Hospital (Tel. 075-622-151) and Worldmed Clinic (Tel. 095-424-0444)

Ko Ngai Swab Centre: Thapwarin Resort (Tel. 075-815-555)

Railay Swab Centre: Sunrise Tropical (Tel. 075-815-555) and SOS Railay Clinic (Tel.098-010-9993)



Phang-Nga Swab Centres

Na Tai: Takuathong Hospital (Tel. 076-581-394)

Thai Mueng – Nam Kem Beach: The Andaman Hub Medical Centre (Tel. 076-486-799)

Ko Yao Noi: Ko Yao Chaipat Hospital (Tel. 076-597-109)

Ko Yao Yai: Phru Nai Hospital Health Centre (Tel. 076-582-500)







Phuket Swab Centres

Maikhao (North Phuket) Tel. 096-643-4572

Laguna (Cherngtalay) 076-325-442

Patong (Jungceylon) 093-574-0683

Kata (Kata Centre) 081-693-6586

Phuket Town (Central Floresta) 088-765-0363







Surat Thani Swab Centres

Ko Samui Hospital Tel.077-913-200 ext.4010

Ko Pha-ngan Hospital Tel.077-377-034 ext.1901-1902

Ko Tao Hospital Tel.077-456-490 ext.210







Q: If I test positive, what will happen?

A: You will be sent to a healthcare facility for appropriate medical treatment, for which the expenses must be covered by the required insurance.

Please note that if you are travelling as a group, the rest of the group must also be transferred to an alternative quarantine (AQ) hotel for 14 nights, and they will be responsible for the AQ expenses.

TAT recommends that travellers make sure to check the small print of any COVID-19 insurance policy before purchasing. Ultimately, the policy should cover the cost of treatment and other medical expenses associated with being infected with COVID-19, including in-patient hospitalisation. The policy should also cover the whole duration that travellers are planning to stay in Thailand.

Q: What should I do if I feel unwell, or suspect possible COVID-19 infection?

A: Any person experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must immediately get a test done. If the person is travelling in a group, every person in the group must undergo a test.









Health & Safety Precautions

Q: Can I spend my time freely during my stay under the ‘Sandbox’ programme?

A: Yes, you are free to enjoy your visit to the maximum, BUT you must strictly follow the DMHTTA precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application. Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with two or more people.

Q: What safety measures are in place to ensure my health and wellbeing during my time in Thailand?

A: The Royal Thai Government places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of every visitor to Thailand. And as the main government agency responsible for the promotion and marketing of Thailand as a preferred destination, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working closely with all concern public and private organisations to ensure the utmost efforts to prevent any unfortunate incidents occurring on tourists and the local Thai people.



Domestic / International Departure

Q: I plan to visit one or more other destinations in Thailand after my Phuket / 7+7 Extension visit. Will I face entry requirements at these other places?

A: You must obtain a ‘Release Form’ issued by your hotel/s that you have completed a 7-night stay in Phuket and another 7-night stay in the extension area/s, which you need to know together with the negative results of your 3 COVID-19 tests (conducted on Day 0, Day 6-7, and Day 12-13) upon entering other Thai destinations.

Please note that each destination in Thailand has entry requirements, and you should check on these beforehand, to make sure you meet them.





For travelling from Phuket to other Thai destinations, you are required to show proof that you have completed a 14-night stay in Phuket together with the negative results of their 3 COVID-19 tests along with other required documentation per the guidelines and measures announced by the respective destinations.

For travelling from an extension area to other Thai destinations, you are required to show proof that you have completed a 7-night stay in Phuket and another 7-night stay in the extension area together with the negative results of their 3 COVID-19 tests along with other required documentation per the guidelines and measures announced by the respective destinations.



Q: What about entry requirements of the country/territory I will fly to after my stay in Thailand?

A: It is your responsibility to make sure you meet the requirements of your specific international destination. Thailand is not responsible or able to assist on this matter.

Kindly note the information is subject to change without prior notice. (TAT)























