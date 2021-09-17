Bangkok’s reopening for inoculated tourists postponed until October 15

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry has announced that fully vaccinated foreign tourists will be able to visit Bangkok, without having to quarantine, from October 15th.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the timeline for Bangkok should be postponed as the capital is expected to have administered COVID-19 vaccines to 70% of its residents by the end of this month.







He said the ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have proposed a plan to open just 21 inner districts but, due to possible inconvenience for tourists who might have to travel across districts, the Bangkok governor said the city should wait until the whole conurbation is ready to take part in the program.



Mr. Phiphat said the quarantine-free entry via Bangkok will benefit the whole country, as tourists usually visit Bangkok before travelling to other provinces. With the “7+7” extension plan, which will come into effect at the same time, tourists can stay in the capital for just seven days and choose from another 8 provinces in the pilot reopening program as their second choice. (NNT)



























