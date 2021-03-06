Exports, domestic tourism, stimulus measures to speed up Thai economic growth in 2021

The government has pledged to revitalize tourism, stimulate domestic spending, and spur exports and investment to help economic growth reach its 4% target this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the government still maintains an economic growth target of 4% although various economic forecasting agencies have downgraded their outlook to only 2.7-3% growth.

According to Mr Supattanapong, three factors – exports, domestic tourism and the government’s stimulus measures — will help speed up Thai economic growth in the remaining 10 months.

He said exports in particular are expected to recover to growth this year, driven by rising world trade and a recovering global economy, adding that Thailand’s exports, notably those bound for emerging markets, should be sped up.

He said the government also aims to stimulate domestic tourism as fast as possible to generate income for the country by implementing additional stimulus measures to increase activities. (NNT)
























