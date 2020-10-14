Phuket reopening for holders of Special Tourist Visa (STV) and long stay tourism

The cabinet meeting,Nov 2-3,will discuss tourism promotion and economic stimulus at major tourism destinations in the South such as Samui Island in Surat Thani and Phuket Island during the Covid-19 situation, said Deputy Government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ochawill inspectthe preparation plan for reopening of Phuket for holders of Special Tourist Visa (STV) and long stay tourism.









Deputy prime ministers and ministers will also take field trips to other Andaman coastal provinces including Krabi, Phang-nga, Ranong and Satun to follow up the government’s projects and listen to problems of local people. (TNA)











