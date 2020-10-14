Tourists enjoy cool weather below 10 degrees Celsius at Doi Inthanon, Chiang Mai

It will soon be the high tourist season for northern destinations. Many people are visiting famous attractions in Chiang Mai, especially at Doi Inthanon. The hilltop weather has already dipped into single digits.







Over a thousand people visited Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province on Tuesday. All of them were enjoying the cool weather at the top of the mountain, especially in the morning when the temperature was 6 degrees Celsius.

Some said they did not expect to experience below 10 degrees Celsius, though it is only the very beginning of winter. Meanwhile, the average temperature was 12 to 15 degrees Celsius in the national park.









A national park officer revealed that, during the last few weekends, there were over 4000 visitors. While, on weekdays, fewer than a thousand came.

Those who are planning to visit Doi Inthanon are asked to pass the screening checkpoint and wear a face mask at all times. (NNT)











