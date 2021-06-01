Phuket reopening – are you ready? Month-long countdown starts now to July 1

Phuket will be the first destination in Thailand to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists without quarantine requirements from 1 July, 2021.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “All of us at the Tourism Authority of Thailand share the excitement and anticipation of everyone in Phuket in the preparation to welcome back foreign tourists in the not-too-distant future. From 1 July, 2021, vaccinated foreign tourists will be allowed to visit Phuket without quarantine, so the countdown starts now to the reopening of Phuket!”







Throughout the month of June 2021, the TAT Newsroom will be doing our utmost to compile accurate information at the current time to inform each and every one regarding Phuket’s preparations to safely open to foreign tourists.

Our website, www.tatnews.org, will be updated regularly as soon as further information becomes available. We encourage all to revisit this website periodically to stay up to date with the constantly changing situations.





In addition to information on the reopening of Phuket, the TAT Newsroom will continue to be committed to supporting international media by providing the latest press releases, festivals and events, other Thai travel news, as well as compelling Thailand travel features and videos.

The TAT’s offices in Thailand and around the world are also ready to help and act as coordination centres for foreign tourists wanting any updates on the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, as well as on the reopening of Phuket.

“TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe this challenging time, prepare for the time when travel and tourism returns, and we can all enjoy safe travel with our beloved family and friends,” Mr. Yuthasak concluded. (TAT)



















