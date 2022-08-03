Phuket raises red flags as winds and waves intensify

Red flags have been raised along the beaches of Phuket to warn beach goers against entering the water due to intense winds and waves.

Strong winds and waves in the seas around Phuket Island have prompted local public agencies and volunteer groups to keep an eye out for swimmers at beaches. Tourists have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea while red warning flags have been raised at beaches such as Pa Tong, Surin, Kata, and Karon.







Downpours over urban areas of the island have persisted since the morning and caused some roads to become inundated, affecting traffic at certain sections. The provincial governor has instructed local agencies to monitor beaches and hillside risk areas in order to ensure public safety.



People in Phuket are urged to keep up with official updates and take precautions to prevent coming into contact with venomous wildlife. They should also be aware of electrical threats and the vehicular hazards associated with driving through slick and flooded roads.

Emergencies can be reported to village headmen and local agencies so that personnel can be dispatched to provide assistance. Members of the public can also receive updates from the 1784 Line account. (NNT)

































