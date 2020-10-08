Phuket postpones reopening to foreign tourists until end of Vegetarian Festival

The resort island of Phuket has postponed reopening to foreign tourists until the end of the Vegetarian Festival to create confidence among local tourists.







Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control Dr. Kajornsak Kaewcharat said the first group of 150 Chinese tourists, earlier scheduled to arrive in Phuket on Oct8 will come after Oct 25.

The postponement came after the meeting of provincial officials and tourism operators to create confidence among Thai tourists, who plan to travel to Phuket for the Vegetarian Festival from Oct 17-25.

Phuket provincial authorities will later propose to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) when the province will be ready for the return of foreign tourists and the CCSA will make the final decision on the issue. (TNA)











