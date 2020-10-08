Thai temple in UK awarded for charity during Covid-19

Wat Arun Norfolk UK won the Charity Champion Covid Award after the Thai temple set up an almshouse to support medical personnel and the poor and handle the Covid-19 situation well.







The award was given to the Thai temple by Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals.

Phra Ratchamahajetiyapiban, assistant to the abbot said the temple, Thai disciples and Thai restaurant operators in Norwich joined hands to provide ready-to-eat food to the NHS Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals to support medical staff, working to fight the Covid-19 as well as the poor and the homeless.

Food distribution at the Buddhist Temple’s almshouses during the Covid-19 was initiated by the Supreme Patriarch.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported seven new coronavirus cases in state quarantine, raising the total cases in the country to 3,622.

The newly-confirmed cases comprise five Thai nationals and two foreigners, who returned from India, the UAE, Hungary, the Netherlands, Kuwait and the U.S. (TNA)











