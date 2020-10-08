Tourists from China accessible to limited beaches or closed off areas, not entire island

The Prime Minister has revealed that related government agencies are still weighing up the most suitable way to reopen the country to international tourists. Only certain groups of foreign visitors are likely be allowed to visit limited areas, subject to COVID-19 prevention measures starting even prior to their arrival.







The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said that a protocol is needed to take care of international visitors, starting in their country of origin, to ensure the effectiveness of disease control measures while helping the economy to recover.

He said right now related agencies are considering the possibility of determining only certain areas as tourist accessible, which could be limited to particular beaches or closed off areas, however it wouldn’t be as wide as an entire island.

The Prime Minister has explained to the general public the importance of tourists, saying that without them, hotels will have to close down.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said in regard to this matter that the Ministry of Public Health is now ready to welcome the first group of 150 foreign visitors from China, who will be arriving at Phuket Airport on a chartered flight.

He said all these visitors will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, reassuring the community that there is nothing to worry about.









The Chinese Consul General in Songkhla, Ma Fengchun has praised Thailand’s robust public health system and effective outbreak response, which has helped reassure local and international tourists of their health and safety during their travels in Thailand, while stressing the popularity of Thailand among Chinese tourists. (NNT)











