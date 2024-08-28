Phuket landslide and flooding alert following heavy rainfall

PHUKET, Thailand – A landslide in the Kuku area of Phuket has severely impacted eight homes, with over 10 more at risk on August 28. The incident occurred after heavy rainfall, starting at 1:00 AM, caused widespread flooding and dangerous conditions across the region. The affected area includes Thepburi Village on Ratsadanusorn Road, Ratsada Subdistrict, Mueang District, where a hillside, left bare after deforestation, collapsed onto the homes below. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, as residents managed to escape in time.

Ratsada Subdistrict Mayor Nakarin Yo-asongrat, along with municipal officials, promptly inspected the site and evacuated residents from the affected and at-risk homes due to concerns of further landslides. The situation remains precarious as more rain is expected, which could lead to additional landslides in the area.



In the meantime, several areas in Phuket Town, including key commercial districts, are experiencing rising water levels. The Bang Yai Canal, which flows through the heart of the city, is nearing capacity. Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas and his team have been on-site, implementing flood prevention measures, including the installation of water pumps and round-the-clock monitoring to protect the historic old town, a vital economic hub of the province.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions as local authorities work to manage the ongoing crisis.














































