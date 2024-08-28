Minister announces positive export growth in July, stock market gains since new PM

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s export figures for July 2024 showed a significant increase of 15.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total value of 25.72 billion US dollars (938.28 billion baht). This marks the highest growth rate in 28 months, largely driven by the export of agricultural products and agro-industrial goods, which grew by 8.7%. The success is attributed to the policies implemented by the previous administration.

Phumtham Wechayachai, the Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister, revealed that this impressive growth is a direct result of strategic initiatives under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. He also highlighted another indicator of public confidence: the continuous rise in the Thai stock market. The market has experienced a seven-day rally, gaining 74.97 points from August 16 to August 26, 2024. This surge followed the House of Representatives’ majority vote approving Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the new Prime Minister, reflecting public trust and expectations for the incoming administration. (NNT)





































