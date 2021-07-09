Foreigners in Thailand can register for vaccinations at two private hospitals

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health has announced a new vaccine appointment method for foreigners in Thailand wanting to get vaccinated, in which they need to book in advance or ‘preregister’ with designated hospitals.

After foreigners register, they then must wait for an appointment confirmation from the hospital on the proposed date and time of vaccination.







The DDC previously opened a website for foreigners to register for vaccinations at https://thailandintervac.com/, which is now closed. The Department said the new appointment method would make it more convenient and secure for foreigners to register.

The current phase for vaccination is for foreigners aged 60 or above and those with any of the following underlying diseases – severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs), coronary artery disease (CAD), chronic kidney disease, stroke, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, diabetes, and obesity (weight > 100 kg or BMI > 35 kg/m²).

Currently, the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines are available.







The designated hospitals available for preregistration include:

Phyathai 2 Hospital

According to information on Phyathai 2 Hospital’s website (via phyathai2international.com), the registration will be in the Google Form Format and the link of the Google Form will be published on 12-16 July, 2021, from 09.00-12.00 hours only.

The vaccination period will be 19-30 July, 2021 (except weekends).

The vaccine provided will be Astrazeneca only, and it is free of charge.

Once the registration is successful, the hospital will send an SMS confirmation to the applicant’s mobile phone number given by the next day of registration.

The appointment date cannot be changed, and the right of the vaccine cannot be transferred to another person.







People with the seven underlying diseases must present evidence and personal identification at the vaccination site. The evidence can be a picture of medical records containing information with the specific disease, or prescriptions with their names. This evidence should be no more than a year old.

Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital

The next preregistration at this hospital will be open in August.

The Next Phase

The second phase of foreigners’ vaccination will be for those residing in Thailand under the age of 60. Information on this will be provided as soon as it becomes available.







For diplomats, consular officers, and staff of international organizations on the nominative list proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the DDC said its Office of International Cooperation would contact them to coordinate the vaccination services.

To date, Thailand has administered a total of 11,619,618 vaccine doses, including total of 8,494,230 first doses and another 3,125,388 second doses.



















