Phuket Immigration Bureau revokes visa of Swiss expat; residents demand return of public beaches

The Phuket Immigration Bureau in Phuket have revoked the visa of the Swiss national after his alleged assault of a female doctor on the beach steps outside his rented villa.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisukha, the Commander of Immigration Division 6 on Wednesday evening signed the approval to revoke the visa of Mr. Uhr Fehr, according to the proposal from the Phuket provincial administration. It was deemed that his actions posed a threat to society or could cause harm to public peace and order, meeting the conditions under the Immigration Act.







Following this, the Phuket Immigration will issue a notification to inform him and take him into custody.

The Immigration Bureau will inform him that his visa has been revoked, giving him 48 hours to appeal. He still has the right to stay in Thailand due to an ongoing case of assault against a female doctor. He can post bail to fight the case and remain in Thailand until its conclusion, after which he will be deported.

Dr.Thandao Chandam was kicked by the Swiss expat who is the president of Green Elephant Wildlife Foundation, just because the doctor sat on the villa’s beach steps, an area that later found to be the public land.







The incident sparked significant dissatisfaction among Phuket residents after the doctor had reported an assault to the police, which led to a backlash against the Swiss man and calls for him to being driven out of the area.

In addition, it has also led to demands for the return of public beaches in the area, resulting in the demolition of the steps at the spot where the doctor was kicked, as there is clear evidence of encroaching on public property. (TNA)





































