Millions honor Buddha Relics in Thailand

The Ministry of Culture has reported that over one million Buddhists have visited Sanam Luang in Bangkok to honor the relics of the Lord Buddha and his chief disciples, Sariputra and Moggallana. The nine-day event, running from February 24 to March 3, saw an influx of about 100,000 visitors daily, drawn to the spiritual significance of the relics that were on display.







This exhibition of the relics, a gesture from the Indian government, was organized in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday and Makha Bucha Day. Following their stay in Bangkok, the relics have been moved to Chiang Mai, where they are currently showcased at the Royal Pavilion in Royal Park Rajapruek until March 8, accessible from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Upon their arrival in Chiang Mai, a welcoming committee comprised of leading Buddhist monks, Culture Ministry officials, and the governor of Chiang Mai, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, greeted the relics. A grand parade was later hosted for their escort to the Royal Pavilion.







Visitors are invited to attend the viewing sessions, which accommodate up to 3,000 people each in the morning and afternoon. A special blessing ceremony is also scheduled every evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those coming to pay their respects.

Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich expressed optimism about the high attendance at the exhibition in Chiang Mai and future displays in other regions. The tour of the relics will continue with stops in Ubon Ratchathani from March 10 to 13 and Krabi from March 15 to 18 before the return of the sacred items to India. (NNT)































