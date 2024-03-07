Noodle shop returns 333,000 baht mistakenly transferred by Chinese customers

CHANTABURI, Thailand – In Chanthaburi, east Thailand, the spirit of honesty shone brightly at ‘Jumbo A’ noodle shop on March 5, as the owner, Smart Wongnapa, displayed remarkable integrity when faced with an unexpected windfall. What began as a routine transaction for a group of Chinese customers ended with an accidental transfer of over 333,000 baht, sparking a heart-warming display of trust and appreciation.







The peculiar incident unfolded when four Chinese patrons, enjoying a meal at the renowned noodle shop opposite the K.P. Grand Hotel on Treerat Road, sought to settle their bill for seven bowls of noodles totalling a modest 210 baht. However, a minor slip of the finger during the mobile banking process resulted in an astonishing excess transfer of 333,210 baht.

Upon realizing the error, Smart Wongnapa, the 49-year-old proprietor of the establishment, acted swiftly, demonstrating exemplary honesty and integrity. Leaving his bustling kitchen momentarily, Smart pursued the customers, who had not ventured far from the shop’s vicinity. Overwhelmed by the owner’s integrity and dedication to rectifying the mistake, the Chinese patrons offered him a token of gratitude amounting to 1,000 baht. However, Smart graciously declined the gesture, recognizing the genuine nature of the error and emphasizing his commitment to ethical business practices.







In an interview with our reporter, Mr. Smart expressed his gratitude for the understanding displayed by the customers, affirming his dedication to promptly addressing any discrepancies that may arise. He recounted a previous incident where the shop’s staff took it upon themselves to return a forgotten tablet to its owner, showcasing a culture of honesty and responsibility ingrained within the establishment.







Beyond their commitment to honesty, Jumbo A Noodle Shop is renowned for its signature handmade noodles, a tradition upheld for over eight years. Smart revealed that the shop produces fresh noodles daily, ensuring unparalleled quality and taste for its loyal patrons. He also highlighted the shop’s altruistic endeavours during challenging times, recalling their contributions of freshly prepared noodles to medical professionals and frontline workers during a period of adversity.































