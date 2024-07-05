Phuket floods cause damage, prompt PM visit

Heavy rains in Phuket over the past week have caused flash floods and inundations, affecting a wide range of residents.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the area to monitor relief efforts as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Six days after the initial flooding, residents in the hardest-hit areas are still cleaning up mud and debris left behind by the raging waters. The overall weather in Phuket is currently gloomy with strong waves.







Volunteers from various agencies continue to provide assistance, focusing on clearing mud and debris from roads, canals, and communities. Backhoes are being used to dig out pathways and prevent further flooding.

Inside homes, mud still remains in some areas, preventing residents from returning their belongings to their original places.

Many have opted to keep their belongings on higher ground due to the Meteorological Department’s forecast of continued heavy rain until July 8.







Furniture, appliances, and other belongings that were submerged in the floods have been piled up and deemed unusable.

Residents say this is the worst flooding they have seen in decades, especially in areas near the Baan Huakhuan waterfall, which receives water from the Kamala mountain range. The force of the water was strong enough to uprooted trees from the mountains.

In response to the widespread damage, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit the affected areas today to offer support.









The latest official figures from the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office indicate that over 2,000 people in 70 households across 7 sub-districts and 44 villages in Thalang and Mueang districts have been affected.

Relief and recovery efforts are underway. A command center has been set up since Monday for residents to register their damages. Registration will close today, followed by damage assessment and relief distribution.

The Governor of Phuket, Sophon Suwannarat, has instructed all relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation and be prepared for potential mudslides and landslides, especially in lowland areas and along waterways. (TNA)





































