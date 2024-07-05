Thai Army rescues scammed Moroccans from casino opposite Phop Phra district, Tak

Defense Minister Sutin Klungsang has commended the Royal Thai Army (RTA) for their swift action in rescuing over 20 Moroccan nationals from a call center scam gang in a neighbouring country.

The operation was initiated by the House Committee on Security Affairs and Border Affairs, who informed the RTA of the situation. The Moroccan Embassy had requested assistance for over 150 Moroccans trapped in Myanmar.







Intelligence gathered indicated that 21 people were located in a casino opposite Phop Phra district, Tak province.

The RTA quickly identified the exact location of the Moroccans within the casino and coordinated with the DKBA (Democratic Karen Buddhist Army) to negotiate their release.







It was discovered that 21 Moroccans had been lured by a call center gang from their own country into coming for work. During the negotiations, seven were rescued after their families paid ransoms. Two others chose to remain, while the remaining 12 were successfully freed and brought to safety in Thailand on July 5.

Representatives from the Ratchamanu fast-deployment unit under the Naresuan Task Force, and relevant agencies met the rescued Moroccans and will coordinate their handover to the Moroccan Embassy in Thailand. (TNA)





































