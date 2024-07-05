Thailand to increase flights to more countries and improve aviation-related standards and aircraft safety

The Thai government is focusing on enhancing airport standards to elevate Thailand’s airports to CAT1 status, ensuring compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety standards.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin invited Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, representatives from the Airports of Thailand (AOT), and the Civil Aviation Training Center to discuss this initiative. The Prime Minister revealed that the meeting emphasized the importance of meeting these standards, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scheduled to conduct an inspection within the next three months.







The Ministry of Transport reported that it plans to meet all necessary requirements to achieve these standards. This upgrade will enable Thailand to increase flights to various countries and improve aviation-related standards and aircraft safety. The ultimate goal is to establish Thailand as an “Aviation Hub.” (NNT)



































