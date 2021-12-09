Phuket finds no cases of Omicron variant among 130 travelers from Africa

No cases of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been found by disease monitoring officials in 130 travelers from Africa who recently entered Phuket.

Deputy Phuket Governor Pichet Panapong said this group of tourists arrived in Thailand on November 15, and all have been accounted for. Monitoring is split into two groups, one being the group that stayed in Phuket on November 15-19 and the other being a group that stayed on the island on November 20-27. Only 13 of the tourists have yet to complete the 14-day observation period. Not a single case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected throughout the monitoring period for the 130 tourists so far.







The tally of daily new Covid infections in Phuket remains under the triple-digit threshold, with the Phuket deputy governor expressing his belief that figures will continue to improve. He said 96% of patients were classified in the “green” category where symptoms were not present – the public is therefore urged to observe disease prevention measures at all times.



Meanwhile, the communicable disease committee in Chiang Mai ordered the closure of Big C Donchan department store in Mueang Chiang Mai district from now until December 10, after 12 patients were found there. People who worked at the supercenter have been told to quickly get tested and to self-isolate for 14 days even if the test turns up a negative result.







Chiang Mai’s provincial public health office is currently providing a walk-in vaccination service at the Mother and Child Hospital where vaccine receivers may choose the make of Covid vaccine they would like to receive. Inoculation formulas on offer include Pfizer-Pfizer, AstraZeneca-Pfizer, and Sinovac-AstraZeneca. Those looking to get a booster shot may opt for either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine but each would-be recipient must meet the criteria. Booster shots may be requested at the vaccination center in each district in Chiang Mai. (NNT)



























