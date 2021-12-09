Bangkok bus terminal conducts big cleaning to prepare for New Year’s travel

The New Year’s period is approaching and more people are expected to leave Bangkok for their hometowns by bus. However, the upcoming New Year’s travel period is not expected to be anywhere near as vibrant as those before the pandemic, and this is reflected in the subdued number of tickets being booked. In the meantime, the Transport Company is preparing to apply various disease control measures to foster confidence for passengers.







The Transport Company has collaborated with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) to hold a ‘smart and safety station’ activity at the Bangkok Bus Terminal, also known as Mochit Station. The NHSO also provided some 4,000 sets of ATK kits for the Transport Co. to screen employees and passengers for COVID-19.



Transport Co. General Manager Sanyalak Panwatthanalikhit said that on top of the activity, the Transport Company will be observing strict COVID-19 prevention measures at bus terminals and on buses. The measures include temperature checks, food consumption bans on buses, and the requirement that everybody wear face masks at all times.







According to Mr. Sanyalak, about 50,000 people per day are expected to use the bus service at Mochit Station during the New year’s travel period. This number is still considered subdued and is attributable to people’s lingering concerns over the spread of COVID-19. He said there have been a small number of early bookings for bus tickets, adding that the Transport Co. will be launching a sales promotion involving specially-priced tickets for people who are fully inoculated against COVID-19 who reserve their seats in advance. (NNT)



























