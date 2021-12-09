Not the time to discuss election for Bangkok governor

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has put a brake on the speculation of a gubernatorial election, saying it is ‘not the time’ to have this discussion.

In response to the demand from political parties for the government to arrange an election for the governorship of Bangkok, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the election could be planned once given a green light by the Election Commission and the Cabinet.







Mr. Wissanu said the Cabinet, which must be made aware of the demands of political parties, has not had any discussion about the gubernatorial poll, while the results of the recently held elections for subdistrict administrative organizations have yet to be officially announced by the electoral body.



On the call from political parties for the incumbent Governor of Bangkok Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang to resign in order for a new election to take place, the deputy premier said this scenario would unlikely accelerate the timeframe, because the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration can appoint its permanent secretary to fill the governor’s role.







Despite Mr. Wissanu’s comments, several political parties have already made their moves for the next city hall election. The Democrat Party will be holding a meeting on 13 December to select its candidate, with the President of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang Suchatvee Suwansawat reportedly being the prime candidate, albeit unconfirmed by the party leader.







For the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, several names have been floated as potential candidates such as Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the incumbent governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, and Narongsak Osottanakorn who is the current governor of Pathum Thani. Still, none of these names was confirmed.

On the opposition side, Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew said opposition parties did not discuss the city hall candidacy in their gathering yesterday. He said each party is free to nominate their own candidates, which helps to avoid speculations of political collusion. (NNT)



























