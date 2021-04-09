Phuket entertainment venues temporary shutdown to curb new Covid-19 outbreak

The infectious disease committee of Phuket ordered the closure of local entertainment places from April 9 to 18 to control COVID-19.

The order followed reports on 10 new COVID-19 cases in the island province and they included a female receptionist from Thong Lor area of Bangkok, who visited Phuket on April 2 and was in close contact with 33 people.







Besides, a couple from Thong Lor also arrived in Phuket and attended a party on Patong beach. Other partygoers already left Phuket and health workers were checking their conditions.







In Pak Nam Pho sub-district of Nakhon Sawan province, many female fans of Likay theater were seeking COVID-19 tests after a famous Likay actor had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor had performed in Uthai Thani and Chai Nat provinces and visited the Kaeng Song waterfall in Phitsanulok province.



The governor of Nakhon Sawan cancelled Songkran events in the province and the management of Sawanpracharak Hospital banned visits to its inpatients. (TNA)











