Atthaya Thitikul signs lucrative sponsorship deal with Hana Financial Group

The start of the ladies 2021 golf season has seen the 18 year old Atthaya Thitikul continue her rise up the world rankings. Her dominant victory at the Thai WLPGA event at Phoenix Gold in early March once again demonstrated the incredible talent that this young lady from Ratchaburi possesses.







Soon young “Jeeno” will be relocating to Europe for the summer months so that she can participate in various tournaments on the LET, the LPGA and the KLPGA. This sponsorship deal with Hana financial Group will go a long way to making sure that everything will be in place so that Jeeno can make the most of the opportunities that will be available for her in the 2021 season.



She will be in good company as the Group already back many of the LPGA’s biggest stars including Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Kim Yu-Bin and Jung Ji-Yu. The Group have already had dealings with her as in 2019 they were instrumental in arranging for her entry into the 2019 “Hana Financial Group Championship” where a brilliant performance from, the then amateur, saw her finishing in 12th place.



The team leader of sports marketing Paul Park said, “Thitikul has enough potential to succeed on the world stage, much like the Jutanugarn sisters. We are confident that her great spirit and bold attacking style will leave a strong impression on golf fans in Asia and the rest of the world.”







As well as the Group being delighted with their new signing, Atthaya is equally as happy. “I really appreciate Hana Financial Group,” she said, “and I am both humbled and excited to be associated with this golf powerhouse. My goal is to make the most of the opportunities provided by the group to be viewed as being among the very best players, not only on the LPGA tour but also the KLPGA and LET tours.”

In a week where Patty Tavatanakit’s first major victory has brought Thai golf right to the very top of the world’s golfing attention, the signing of this deal will not go un-noticed by many golfing fans. Since becoming the youngest ever female winner of a professional tournament in 2017 at 14 years of age at the European Thailand Ladies Championship, her career has flourished.

This deal is definitely the start of a new chapter in her career and will work well alongside the support she receives from SCG and also the guidance she gets from her Bangkok based management team “MJK Management”. This could be the start of great things to come.











