Belgian found dead in Pattaya home

Pattaya police suspect a heart attack killed a Belgian man found dead in his living room.

Collin Winston Sparks, 70, was found lying amid a small amount of blood by his ex-wife April 7.







Yupa Boonprung, 52, said the two were divorced but remained friends. She had not been able to reach him for two days and when she went to check on him, saw that all the lights in the house were still on.



A housing development security guard broke in and found the body.

Sparks suffered from heart disease. A forensic examination will determine the cause of death.













