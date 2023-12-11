Public Health Ministry achieves 1 million HPV vaccine milestone

The government’s HPV vaccination project has achieved significant milestones, with over 1 million doses of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered to women aged 11-20 nationwide. The initiative, initially planned to administer 1 million doses within 100 days, was completed well ahead of schedule, launching on November 8 and concluding within a month.

Minister of Public Health Dr Cholnan Srikaew said the project is a key component of the ministry's "quick win" comprehensive cancer care policy to protect against cervical cancer, which is the leading cause of death among women.







According to Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, the HPV vaccine offers long-lasting protection for more than a decade, greatly reducing the risk of cervical cancer for those who have been vaccinated. Currently, 2.2 million women in Thailand have received the HPV vaccine, and an additional 1.6 million are scheduled to receive it soon.

In the coming six months, the Public Health Ministry plans to procure additional vaccines for boosters and intends to launch a campaign for women aged 30 to 60 to receive cervical cancer screenings. (NNT)
































