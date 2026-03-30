Drone technology set to transform healthcare access in Thailand’s remote regions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health is utilizing drone technology in healthcare through testing medical drone deliveries to improve healthcare access in remote and island areas.

​On March 29, 2026, Minister of Public Health Pattana Promphat visited Phang Nga Province to demonstrate the use of drones to transport medicines and medical supplies. The event at Koh Panyee Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital was conducted in partnership with the Department of Medical Services and other agencies.

​This initiative seeks to improve healthcare delivery by overcoming travel barriers in areas with limited access, such as islands and coastal regions. Drones enable faster and more reliable transport of medicines, vaccines, blood, and life-saving equipment.

​Pilot testing is underway in marine, mountainous, forest, and urban environments, with southern trials in Krabi, Satun, and Phang Nga provinces. Early results indicate improved efficiency. In Krabi, delivery time decreased from 20 minutes to 5 minutes. In Satun, cross-sea transport took about 20-30 minutes. In Phang Nga, delivery times are similar to those of traditional methods, but drones provide more reliable scheduling without reliance on boat services.

​The Ministry of Public Health will assess pilot results to develop a national “Medical Drone” model for delivering medical supplies to islands and remote communities.







​Director-General of the Department of Medical Services Nattapong Wongwiwat noted that similar technologies are already in use in several countries. Thailand is developing operational standards with the Civil Aviation Authority, including designated medical flight routes and integration into healthcare benefit systems.

​Testing in Phang Nga will continue until April 14, 2026, after which nationwide implementation will be considered.

​Testing in Phang Nga will continue until April 14, 2026, after which data from Krabi, Satun, and Phang Nga will be used to develop a blueprint for nationwide implementation. (NNT)



































