Phuket bans domestic visitors Aug 3 – 16

Phuket bans domestic visitors for 14 days except 12 groups of people including students and those who must receive their second COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the province.

Phuket governor Narong Woonciew approved the resolution of the communicable disease committee of Phuket to ban domestic visitors by land, water and air from Aug 3 to 16 to control COVID-19.







The ban spares the people who are on ambulances or deliver medicine, consumer products, cooking gas, fuel, cash for banks or parcels as well as the people who must take outbound international flights at Phuket airport, those who are assigned to support disease control in Phuket and the people who must report to the local court.



The people allowed to visit Phuket during the period of restriction must have received full doses of COVID-19 vaccines and passed RT-PCR or antigen tests outside Phuket within 72 hours before arrival. (TNA)























