Thailand asks people to stay home to limit spread and reduce number of new cases

Thailand logged 17,345 new COVID-19 cases and 117 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 10,678 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 192,526 other patients were receiving treatment at hospitals on July 29.







Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said COVID-19 patients of all color codes outnumbered hospital beds. He asked people to stay home as much as they could in the next 2-4 weeks to reduce the number of new COVID-19 patients.

Vacant beds remained only for green-coded patients at hospitels because of home isolation and the facilities would be partially modified to admit yellow-coded patients, he said.



COVID-19 was transmitted among households. If the outbreak was under control in 2-4 weeks, there would gradually be enough hospital beds, Dr Somsak said.

However, he said he did not know if the outbreak in Thailand had peaked yet. (TNA)























