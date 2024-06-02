Phuket Airport plans major expansion to increase its capacity to 18 million passengers annually

Phuket Airport is set to undergo a major expansion with the construction of a new international terminal, projected to increase its capacity from 12.5 million passengers annually to 18 million. Phuket Airport Director Monchai Tanod confirmed that the design phase for the new terminal is underway, with completion expected this year.

The need for expansion is driven by the airport’s current traffic, which nearly matches pre-COVID-19 levels. Last month, Phuket Airport handled approximately 16,000 domestic passengers per day, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic domestic traffic. International traffic has already surpassed previous levels, with an average of 22,000 arrivals and departures daily, 7% higher than in 2019.







Monchai anticipates that passenger numbers this year will reach or exceed the 2019 total of 18 million. The new terminal, expected to commence construction in 2026 and slated for completion within three years, is designed to enhance the capacity and efficiency of handling international flights.

In addition to the new terminal, plans are also in place for a dedicated terminal for seaplanes, part of a broader vision to expand and modernize the airport’s facilities. (NNT)





































