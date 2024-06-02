Muaythai to be showcased at ‘Olympic Games Paris 2024’ July 26 – Aug 11

According to the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA), Muaythai is set to be showcased at the Olympic Park, during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 taking place in France from 26 July to 11 August. The display, as part of a cultural demonstration, is an important step toward Muaythai’s potential inclusion as an Olympic sport in the future.







The program will feature Muaythai as a side event during the Olympic period. The Muaythai workshop will run for five days at the Boxing House within the Olympic Park. Highlighted activities are scheduled for 5 and 6 August, which will host two full days of Muaythai competitions on a specially constructed Muaythai stadium at Club France. Athletes from 24 countries, including Thailand, will showcase the sport over 10 hours daily.







The event will also demonstrate the sport’s technical nuances and cultural significance. Traditional elements, such as Muaythai music performances and the wai khru ceremony to pay respect to trainers and spirits, will also be featured. On this occasion, renowned Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek will perform in the ceremony, aiming to educate spectators about the origins and significance of Muaythai. (PRD)





































