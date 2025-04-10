Phuket Airport gears up for busy Songkran Period – Over 50,000 passengers expected daily

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket International Airport is making final preparations for an influx of passengers during the Songkran holiday season from April 10 to 19, 2025. The airport anticipates over 50,000 passengers daily, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) projecting the region will generate over 8 billion Baht in revenue during the festivities.

According toMontchai Tanod, Director of Phuket International Airport, the airport expects a substantial rise in passenger traffic during the Songkran holiday period, with a total of 523,306 passengers expected to pass through the airport across the 10-day festival. This includes approximately 322,768 international passengers and 200,538 domestic travelers. The airport has also planned for a significant increase in flight numbers, with a total of 3,225 flights scheduled during the period, averaging about 323 flights daily. This includes both international and domestic routes.







Enhanced Passenger Experience and Safety Measures

In anticipation of the high passenger volume, Phuket International Airport has put various measures in place to ensure the safety and convenience of all travelers. Key initiatives include:

Biometric System and Real-Time Passenger Tracking: The airport is actively promoting the use of its biometric system to expedite check-in processes. Additionally, a Real-Time Passenger Tracking System (RTPTS) has been implemented to monitor passenger density 24/7, allowing the airport to optimize crowd management and minimize delays.



Infrastructure Upgrades: The airport has reviewed and improved its infrastructure to accommodate the increased traffic flow and ensure smooth operations during the holiday season. This includes upgrading check-in counters, baggage handling systems, and security checkpoints.

Increased Security Measures: Mr. Montchai emphasized that heightened security efforts are a top priority. The airport is working closely with local security agencies to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. This includes increasing personnel during peak hours and conducting random security checks across the airport.

Public Transport Adjustments and Safety

Public transportation services are also being scaled up to meet the demand of the holiday rush. The airport has coordinated with local transportation providers to ensure that there are enough public buses and taxis available to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic.

Free Parking and Special Services: To ease the pressure on parking, Phuket International Airport will offer free parking at the Aviation Authority of Thailand office from April 11 to 16. Additionally, the airport has set up designated drop-off zones to minimize congestion at the terminals.





Random Drug Testing for Public Transport Providers: In collaboration with local authorities, the airport will also conduct random urine tests on public transport drivers to ensure safety and prevent drug-related incidents. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that the transportation network operates safely during the busy Songkran period.

Traffic Control and Law Enforcement: To further alleviate congestion, the airport has increased the presence of traffic officers around the vicinity, ensuring that road discipline is maintained, especially in high-traffic areas such as the airport’s access roads and surrounding routes.







Festive Activities and Celebrations

To add to the excitement of the Songkran festival, Phuket International Airport has planned a range of activities to enhance the holiday atmosphere for travelers.

Traditional Thai Performances: On April 11, the airport will host cultural performances that reflect Thailand’s rich artistic heritage. These performances will include traditional music, dance, and other activities that highlight the vibrant culture of the region.

Water-Splashing Ceremony: True to the Songkran spirit, the airport will host a ceremonial water-splashing event for passengers to take part in, located at the departure terminals. This event will run from April 9 to 20, providing travelers with an opportunity to engage in the holiday festivities before their departure.

Souvenirs and Gifts: In line with the festival’s joyful spirit, Phuket Airport will distribute special Songkran-themed souvenirs to departing passengers. These tokens are a way of celebrating the season and creating a memorable experience for travelers.

Additional Recommendations and Safety Tips

In light of the expected increase in passenger traffic, the airport urges all travelers to plan ahead and arrive early.

Arrive 2-3 Hours Before Your Flight: To avoid delays, passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive at the airport 2-3 hours before their scheduled departure. This will allow enough time for check-in, security checks, and any other potential delays due to the high volume of passengers.







No Water Guns Allowed on Flights: Passengers are reminded that water guns are considered simulated weapons and are prohibited from being carried on board aircraft. These items must be checked in with luggage instead of being brought into the cabin. This policy aligns with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s regulations.

Flight Information Access: For the latest flight details, passengers are encouraged to check the “SAWASDEE by AOT” mobile app or contact the airport’s call center at 0 7635 1111 or 0 7635 1801. In case of emergencies or to report unusual activities, passengers can also contact the Phuket Airport Security Center at 0 7635 1191, available 24 hours a day.

With Songkran just around the corner, Phuket International Airport is fully prepared to handle the surge in passenger traffic, offering both convenience and safety during the busiest travel period of the year. The combination of enhanced facilities, safety measures, and festive activities is set to make the airport experience smooth and enjoyable for all passengers.

































