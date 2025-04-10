Grand Songkran festivities around Bangkok April 11-15

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand has announced the grand festivities of “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025” around Bangkok, with its flagship events from 11 to 15 April on Ratchadamnoen Klang Road and at Sanam Luang. The festival will feature parades, a diverse range of cultural activities, and water-splashing activities. Additionally, spectacular Songkran celebrations will also be held around the city.







Here are some recommended places, listed by date:

– On 8-16 April, EM District Summer Republic 2025, at EMSPHERE;

– On 10-16 April, ICONSIAM THAICONIC Songkran Celebration 2025, at River Park, ICONSIAM;

– On 12-14 April, Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival 2025, at CentralwOrld;

– On 12-14 April, S2O Songkran Music Festival 2025, at Rajamangala National Stadium;

– On 13-15 April, Songkran on Silom Road, on Silom Road, with the Amazing Bangkok Songkran Parade on 14 April;

– On 13-15 April, Songkran Siam: Pha Khao Ma Splash and Amazing Fun, at Siam Square;

– On 13-15 April, Songkran on Khao San Road, on Khao San Road.



If you want to discover even more Songkran fun beyond Bangkok, the “Yen Tua La Maha Songkran” celebrations will extend the festivities across the country throughout April.

For safety and to promote Thai traditions, festivalgoers are urged to refrain from drink-driving, getting wasted and creating a scene in public, wearing inappropriate clothing, turning up the speakers loud, and smearing powder on other people, as well as using high-pressure water guns. (PRD)



























