Phuket set to attract over 280,000 tourists with exciting Songkran events across the island

PHUKET, Thailand – Ms. Sirivan Siharat, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, has revealed an exciting forecast for tourism in Phuket during the Songkran festival this year. The TAT Phuket expects that between April 12-16, the island will welcome over 280,000 visitors, both domestic and international. These visitors are expected to generate revenue of at least 8 billion Baht for Phuket’s economy.

According to Ms. Sirivan, hotel bookings for the Songkran period are already showing strong demand, with up to 80% of rooms reserved in advance, as tourists flock to Phuket to enjoy the festivities and vibrant celebrations. This highlights Phuket’s status as a top destination for Songkran celebrations in Thailand.







Phuket has planned a variety of events to ensure that visitors can enjoy Songkran celebrations in different parts of the island, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the area. Some of the key events include:

-Songkran and Foam Party at Tiger Muay Thai, Soi Ta-ied, Chalong (April 12, from 10:00 AM onwards)

-Songkran Kebaya in Batik Sarong at Charter Bank Intersection, Old Phuket Town (April 12)

-Water Festival 2025 at Charter Intersection, Old Phuket Town (April 13-15)

-Songkran Noel Phuket 2025 at Dibuk Road, in front of LimeLight (April 13)



-Patong Songkran Festival 2025 at Bangla Square, Patong Beach (April 12-13)

-Sard Roi Lao Songkran 2025 at the Naka Market Night Market (April 13-15)

-Songkran Carnival Phuket 2025 at Central Phuket (April 11-14)

-Phuket Water Festival 2025 – “The Great Songkran, Great Fun” at Baan Maikhao School, Wat Maikhao, and the Dragon Plaza in Phuket Town (April 11-13)



These events, covering a wide range of activities from traditional water-splashing to modern foam parties and cultural festivals, are set to ensure that visitors can enjoy the full experience of Songkran, with multiple activities happening in different parts of Phuket.

Phuket remains a favorite destination for both Thai and international travelers, especially during major holidays like Songkran. The high number of bookings and the influx of tourists during this period are expected to give a significant boost to the local economy. The combination of cultural traditions and modern festivities makes Phuket an ideal location for tourists to experience Thailand’s most famous holiday.



























