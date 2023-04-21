Muslim Thais busy doing grocery in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr feasts

Today is another important day for Muslim Thais, as a moon sighting is expected after sunset and Eid al-Fitr is anticipated to be announced. Once confirmed by Islamic authorities in Thailand, this will mark the end of the Ramadan period. Muslim Thais were seen shopping for groceries since morning in anticipation of Eid.

People visited Yala train market in numbers this morning to prepare raw materials for cooking a feast for the family. Sellers had prepared a large amount of the usual food items for Eid al-Fitr. Prices of the items were mostly unchanged although a few items have seen modest price rises.







Throughout downtown Yala, the police were facilitating traffic in the vicinities of markets in anticipation of the busy shopping morning. Parts of the police force were handling security, in an effort to deter incidents by ill-intentioned groups.

Eid al-Fitr generally involves a feast marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting. The date is popularly called Hari Rayo in the southern border provinces of Thailand.







The Sheikhul Islam Office has announced that Muslim Thais check for a sighting of the moon yesterday (20 April) after sunset so that the declaration of Eid al-Fitr can proceed smoothly. A sighting of the moon should be reported to the Provincial Islamic Committee Office. The latter will inspect the sighting and report its observation to Sheikhul Islam, who will issue a general announcement for the end of Ramadan. (NNT)















