Phu Soi Dao overflows with tourists as ‘Naga Crest’ flowers bloom in misty pines

PHETCHABUN / UTTARADIT – Phu Soi Dao National Park is bustling with tourists who are hiking up the mountain to camp and view the blooming “Naga Crest” flowers, which have turned the pine forest into a vibrant purple landscape amid the mist.



On September 7, it was reported that during this rainy season, the ‘Naga Crest’ flowers are in full bloom at Phu Soi Dao National Park, located on the border between Phetchabun and Uttaradit provinces. The flowers have transformed the pine forest into a vast purple carpet under the towering pine trees, drawing many nature enthusiasts who trek up the mountain to camp and enjoy the scene.

Farut Jaitatkul, the park chief, noted that the ‘Naga Crest’ flowers are currently blooming beautifully across the pine forest area, impressing the 450 visitors who have trekked up to the site during the weekend. He highlighted that the park is particularly lively this weekend, with visitors enjoying the cool weather and picturesque sea of mist in the mornings.













































