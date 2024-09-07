Thai delegation visit Kuwait to promote further cooperation in ‘Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD)’

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, led the Thai delegation to Kuwait to discuss ways and means to promote further cooperation in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) under Thailand’s ACD Chairmanship in 2025, during 4 – 5 September.

During the visit, the Thai delegation discussed with (1) H.E. Mr. Nasser Radan Thamer Al-Mutairi, the new Secretary General of the ACD, and (2) H.E. Mr. Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait. The ACD Secretary General and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs congratulated Thailand for taking up the role of the ACD Chairmanship in 2025 and extended their full support to Thailand. In addition, both sides also discussed on future directions of the ACD, as well as explored innovative and collaborative ideas to further enhance cooperation in the ACD. (MFA)















































