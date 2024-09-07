Phu Kradueng accessible for hiking and camping from October 1

LOEI, Thailand – Phu Kradueng National Park is set to reopen to tourists on October 1, following a four-month closure for natural restoration. The park will be accessible for hiking and camping from October 1 to May 31 each year, while it remains closed from June to September to allow nature to recover and thrive.



Samart Phusansri, the park chief, announced that the park will officially welcome visitors again from October 1. After a period of nature recovery, the park is now fully prepared to accommodate tourists. The facilities, including accommodations, camping grounds, nature trails, restaurants, and other amenities, are ready to provide a complete experience.

Phu Kradueng is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and hikers, particularly during the winter months. Visitors flock to the park to experience its cool climate and stunning natural beauty. As the park opens its doors, visitors can look forward to breathtaking sea of mist views, vibrant pine forests, blooming flowers, and beautiful waterfalls.







Tourists planning to visit are advised to prepare physically, as the hike to the summit involves long treks and some climbing. The park suggests visitors maintain good health and engage in physical preparation before the journey. The park has also equipped rescue teams and staff to assist and ensure visitor safety.

For reservations, tourists can book accommodations and tents in advance at https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php or call 0-4281-0834. Reservations can also be made through the QueQ app.













































