Brian Jack’s Annual Charity Golf Day is looking for Sponsors

BCCT is delighted to be seeking sponsorship of Brian Jack’s Annual Charity Golf Day on Tuesday 27th May 2025. The venue is Plutaluang Navy Golf Course.

All proceeds will be donated to local charities, including the Father Ray Children’s Home and Hand to Hand Children’s Foundation, to support local orphanages.

We offer corporate sponsorship opportunities in the following categories:

1. Naming Sponsor (THB 150,000 + VAT – 1 Slot Only)

Team Entry: 2 teams (4 players each).

2 teams (4 players each). Brand Visibility: Logo displayed prominently on the Event Backdrop. Logo on 1st & 18th Hole Banners. Logo on the Golf Genius website. Logo on a prominent banner at Siam Country Resort.

Exclusive Benefits: Priority table selection at the Evening Buffet/Presentation for 8 guests. Option to provide small corporate gifts/flyers on each table.

Online Exposure: Logo, company name, and website link in all online circulars sent to 2,700+ members and 4,500+ non-member contacts.

Recognition: Verbal thanks and company recognition by the MC. 2 dedicated email blasts to the BCCT database.



2. Tournament Sponsor (THB 50,000 + VAT – 3 Slots Only)

Team Entry: 1 team (4 players).

1 team (4 players). Brand Visibility: Logo displayed prominently on the Event Backdrop. Logo on 1st & 9th Hole Banners.

Additional Benefits: 4 seats at the Buffet for non-golfers. Option to provide small corporate gifts/flyers on each table.

Online Exposure: Logo, company name, and website link in all online circulars sent to 2,700+ members and 4,500+ non-member contacts.

Recognition: Verbal thanks and company recognition by the MC. 1 dedicated email blast to the BCCT database.







3. Hole Sponsor (THB 5,000 + VAT – Multiple Slots Available)

Brand Visibility: Business logo on a 2m x 0.8m banner at the chosen hole. Logo displayed on the Resort Banner.



If you would like to sponsor or any further questions, please email [email protected] or call 089-210-1823 as soon as possible.

Date: Tuesday 27th May 2025

Itinerary:

10:30 – 11:30 AM: Registration at the course

11:45 AM: Group Photo

12:00 Noon: Shotgun Start

6:00 PM: Buffet and Presentation at Siam Country Resort

Venue: Plutaluang Navy Golf Course

Format: 4 Man Scramble

Prizes: 1st/ 2nd/3rd Placed teams

Individual Novelty prizes over 18 holes include: Longest drive, Longest Putt, Nearest Pin par 3, plus option of Mulligans THB 500 each, to be booked & paid for in advance.

Special Highlights:

Celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment are expected to play or contribute.

Raffle and Auction: Featuring exclusive memorabilia from the sports and entertainment world

Cost: THB 2,500 per player includes green fee, caddy & cart Plus. Buffet/Presentation/Entertainment at Siam Country Resort

Booking: Scan the Line QR code at the banner for registration.

Payment: Bank transfer to Bangkok Bank, Sukhumvit Road Pattaya Branch, Account Number 980-973632-6 (Maneenut Sanders).

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English






























