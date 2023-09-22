Phu Kradueng in Loei reopens on October 1

Phu Kradueng National Park, one of Thailand’s renowned natural gems in Loei province, is ready to welcome visitors back from October 1st, following a four-month seasonal closure that began on June 1st.

The annual closure of Phu Kradueng National Park during the rainy season aims to allow the natural environment to rejuvenate and minimize potential accidents. To ensure a seamless visit, tourists are encouraged to register via the QueQ application, which allows advance bookings of up to 60 days.







For those planning to stay within the park’s boundaries, booking a bungalow or tent is essential. Reservations can be made by calling 042-810834 or visiting https://nps.dnp.go.th/reservation.php.

The mountain, reaching a height of 1,315 meters above sea level, promises an exhilarating challenge for hikers. On weekdays, the ascent is allowed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., while on weekends and public holidays, the climbing window extends from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering adventurers ample time to conquer this natural wonder.







Spanning an expansive 217,576 rai of land (34,800 hectares), this national treasure boasts a mesmerizing sea of mist, a temperate climate, and a rich diversity of flora and fauna. Phu Kradueng’s landscape also features towering cliffs, cascading waterfalls, lush fields, and pristine forests. (NNT)













