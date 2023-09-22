Lisa Blackpink hits 1 billion Spotify streams with ‘Money’

Blackpink’s Lisa has marked a historic achievement in the world of K-pop, as her solo hit ‘Money’ surpassed an astounding 1 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone, announced by the music platform on September 20, makes “Money” the first song by a female K-pop artist to reach this remarkable feat.

‘Money’, originally released as the B-side track on Lisa’s debut solo album, ‘Lalisa’, has become the most streamed song by a solo K-pop artist on Spotify, solidifying the Thai-born singer’s popularity and influence in the industry.







‘Lalisa’ itself has set a new record as the most-streamed solo K-pop album on the platform. The performance video for ‘Money’ has also amassed over 900 million views on YouTube as of September 19, further setting the stage for more records to be broken.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, is renowned for her unparalleled talent and captivating stage presence. Her solo debut has been met with overwhelming support from fans and music enthusiasts worldwide, catapulting her into the international spotlight.

Critics indicated that K-pop will continue to break barriers and redefine the music industry, with artists like Lisa leading the way. (NNT)





















